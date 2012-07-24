UPDATE 3-Riverbed bucks industry trend, forecasts strong 3rd qtr

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.25 to $0.26 vs est $0.24

* Sees Q3 rev $214 mln-$219 mln vs est $209.7 mln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.21

* Q2 rev $199 mln vs est $194 mln

* Shares up 24 pct after market

By Siddharth Cavale and Chandni Doulatramani

July 24 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc forecast a better-than-expected third quarter helped by growth in its core wide area network (WAN) equipment business, allaying some fears that technology spending had stalled amid global economic uncertainty.

The bright forecast from Riverbed, gave a breather to investors accustomed to weak outlooks from peers in the network gear industry.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company, which reported quarterly results that trumped Wall Street estimates, jumped 24 percent in after-market trade.

A faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe has hit network equipment makers as their biggest customers -- telecom service providers -- cut spending and delayed purchases of new equipment.

F5 Networks Inc which reported results last week forecast weak fourth quarter sales saying it remained cautious as telecom spend continued to sputter.. Rival Acme Packet too cut its second-quarter estimates as orders slowed.

However, Riverbed’s quarterly results mirrored that of peer Juniper Networks Inc, which also beat analyst estimates on higher sales of its core router products. Juniper’s shares were up 7 percent after the bell.

Juniper also signed a $75 million license agreement with Riverbed for its data traffic management equipment, Stingray.

Riverbed expects the payment to be recognized over four years beginning in the third quarter.

For the current quarter it expects earnings of 25 cents to 26 cents per share, on revenue of $214 million to $219 million.

Riverbed said on a post-earnings call with analysts that demand for its WAN optimization equipment continued to be strong and that it had a strong pipeline in the third quarter.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 24 cents per share, on revenue of $209.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Riverbed’s broadened product portfolio, which initially faced slow customer adoption, is now beginning to see wider adoption, Caris and Co analyst John Slack said.

“They were going through a product transition that temporarily depressed revenue. So what we’re seeing is a re-acceleration of revenue from that product transition,” analyst Alex Kurtz of Sterne, Agee and Leach said.

Second-quarter net income rose to $18 million, or 11 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $199 million.

Riverbed shares, which have lost half their value in the past year, were up 24 percent at $18.07. They closed at $14.55 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.