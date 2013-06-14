FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif.'s Riverside Cty Transportation Commission to sell $633.7 mln revs
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

Calif.'s Riverside Cty Transportation Commission to sell $633.7 mln revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - California’s Riverside County Transportation Commission is planning to sell $633.7 million of revenue bonds in a two-part sale during the week of June 24, market sources said on Friday.

The county will sell $425 million of sales tax revenue bonds through lead manager Goldman Sachs & Co. A day for the sale has yet to be determined.

The county will also sell $142.4 million of toll revenue senior lien bonds (capital interest obligations) and $66.3 million toll revenue senior lien bonds (capital appreciation obligations).

These bonds will be sold through lead manager Bank of America on June 26.

