New Issue-Rivers Pittsburgh sells $275 mln notes
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Rivers Pittsburgh sells $275 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower, L.P. and
Rivers Pittsburgh Finance Corp. on Wednesday sold $275 million
of senior secured 2nd lien notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was decreased from an originally
planned $300 million. 	
    Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Credit Agricole were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: RIVERS PITTSBURGH BORROWER	
	
AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 9.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/15/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 9.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  06/06/2012	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 842 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

