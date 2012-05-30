New Issue-Rivers Pittsburgh sells $275 mln notes

May 30 (Reuters) - Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower, L.P. and Rivers Pittsburgh Finance Corp. on Wednesday sold $275 million of senior secured 2nd lien notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was decreased from an originally planned $300 million. Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Credit Agricole were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RIVERS PITTSBURGH BORROWER AMT $275 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/06/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 842 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS