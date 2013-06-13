FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Riverstone hires former Anadarko CEO James Hackett
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Riverstone hires former Anadarko CEO James Hackett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Energy and power focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC said on Thursday it has hired former Anadarko Petroleum Co Chief Executive James Hackett as a partner and co-head of its Houston office.

Hackett was CEO of Anadarko from 2003 to 2012 and served as the company’s chairman from 2006 until earlier this month. He stepped down from Anadarka on June 4, as part of a previously announced succession plan.

Hackett, who previously served as chief operating officer of Devon Energy and as CEO of Ocean Energy, also plans to attend Harvard Divinity School beginning in September.

Riverstone, which was founded in 2000, has committed about $22.3 billion to 99 investments in the midstream, exploration and production, oilfield services, power and renewable sectors of the energy industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.