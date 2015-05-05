FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Riyad Bank plans 4 bln riyal capital-boosting bond issue
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Riyad Bank plans 4 bln riyal capital-boosting bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest lender by assets, plans to issue 4 billion riyals ($1.07 billion) of bonds to boost its capital base, it said on Tuesday.

The privately placed bonds will have a tenor of 10 years and be redeemable after five years, the bank said in a bourse statement. The issue is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

After a period of strong lending growth, banks in Saudi Arabia have sought to replenish their capital reserves in the last couple of years, including the issuance of capital-boosting bonds and bonus shares.

$1 = 3.7499 riyals Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.