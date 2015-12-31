Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends dividend of 0.35 riyals/share for H2 2015

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The board of Riyad Bank has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.35 riyals ($0.09) per share for the second half of 2015, Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

The lender paid shareholders the same 0.35 riyal dividend for the corresponding period of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The proposed dividend would take the bank’s total payout for 2015 to 0.70 riyals for 2015, the statement said. ($1 = 3.7525 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)