FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends H2 2014 dividend of 35 halalas
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends H2 2014 dividend of 35 halalas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The board of Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank, the kingdom’s third-largest listed bank by assets, said on Tuesday that it was recommending a dividend of 35 halalas per share for the second half of 2014.

That compares with a dividend of 80 halalas for the second half of 2013.

The bank did not explain the drop. It posted a 7.8 percent rise in its 2014 third-quarter net profit to 1.08 billion Saudi riyals ($287.8 million), in line with analysts’ average forecast. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.