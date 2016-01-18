FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Riyad Bank says to sell land in Jeddah worth 202.5 mln riyals
January 18, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has reached a preliminary agreement to sell land in Jeddah for 202.5 million riyals ($54 million), the kingdom’s fourth-largest lender by assets said on Monday.

The sale will realise a non-recurring capital gain estimated at 201 million riyals which the bank will book in 2016, it said in a bourse statement, adding the potential buyer has no relation with the bank without elaborating. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

