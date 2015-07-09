FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Riyad Bank Q2 net profit dips 0.7 pct, misses forecast
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Riyad Bank Q2 net profit dips 0.7 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 0.7 percent decline in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts’ average forecast.

The bank said it made 1.13 billion riyals ($301.3 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 1.14 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, citing an increase in operating expenses for the decline without elaborating.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the bank to post a net profit of 1.18 billion riyals for the quarter.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The bank had marginally trimmed its dividend for the first half of 2015, according to a July 5 announcement, despite reporting an 8.6 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit citing a rise in operating income. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
