Saudi's Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk -sources
June 22, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest lender by assets, has issued capital-boosting sukuk worth 4 billion riyals ($1.07 billion), banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday.

The deal, which will enhance the bank’s Tier 2 or supplementary capital, was priced at the end of last week at 115 basis points over the Saudi interbank offered rate, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public.

Riyad Bank had announced on May 5 it would sell the instrument; the privately placed sukuk carry a tenor of 10 years but a clause could see the deal redeemed by the issuer after the fifth year.

The bank didn’t respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David French and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

