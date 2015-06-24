Saudi's Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest lender by assets, has priced a capital-boosting sukuk worth 4 billion riyals ($1.07 billion), a bourse statement said on Wednesday.

The sukuk was priced at 115 basis points (bps) over the six-month Saudi interbank offered rate (Saibor), the statement said.

A source within the bank said the pricing was set after an initial guidance range was given of between 105 bps and 115 bps.

The 10-year bond with a redemption clause after five years will bolster the lender’s capital base and diversify its funding sources, the filing said. Sources have told Reuters that the funds would bolster Tier 2 or supplementary capital.

At the end of March, Riyad Bank had a total capital adequacy ratio, which includes both Tier 1 or core capital and Tier 2 capital of 17.5 percent, according to its financial statements.

The kingdom’s conservative regulator requires Saudi banks to have high capital reserves by Western standards.

After a period of strong lending growth, banks in Saudi Arabia have sought to replenish their capital reserves in the last couple of years, including with bonds and bonus shares.

Saudi British Bank (SABB) sold a 1.5 billion riyal sukuk with the same tenor as Riyad’s issue at 130 bps over Saibor, the kingdom’s fifth-largest bank by assets said in May. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Ireland)