RIYADH, June 22 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank will distribute first-half dividends of 975 million riyals ($260 million), equivalent to 0.65 riyals a share, it said on Saturday.

The bank is Saudi Arabia’s third-largest listed lender and posted a first-quarter net profit of 951 million riyals, a 5.5 percent rise over the same quarter in 2012. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)