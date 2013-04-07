FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Riyad Bank posts 5.5 pct rise in 1st-quarter net profit
April 7, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi Riyad Bank posts 5.5 pct rise in 1st-quarter net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 7 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank posted a 5.5 percent rise in its first-quarter profits on Sunday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The kingdom’s third-largest listed bank by market value said in a bourse statement that it made 951 million riyals ($254 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 901 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average of 876 million riyals for the first quarter. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Jane Baird)

