FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Riyad Bank Q3 profit up 5.8 percent, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Saudi's Riyad Bank Q3 profit up 5.8 percent, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank posted a 5.8-percent rise in its third quarter profits due to higher total operating income, it said on Tuesday, missing analyst forecasts.

Riyad Bank, the kingdom’s third-largest listed bank by market capitalisation, reported net earnings of 840 million riyals ($224 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with 794 million riyals in the same period last year.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast average profit of 860 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.