BRIEF-Philippines' RCBC says cancelling planned stock rights offer after Cathay stake buy

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC)

* Says cancelling planned stock rights offer of up to 124.34 million common shares after Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd stake buy.

* The two companies on Dec. 17 sealed the deal for Cathay Financial to acquire 20 percent of RCBC for 17.92 billion pesos ($400 million).

* Cathay Financial said it was open to raising its stake in RCBC to as much as 30 percent, soon after it acquired 20 percent of the mid-sized Philippine lender. (Reporting By Karen Lema)