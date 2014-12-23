FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philippines' RCBC says cancelling planned stock rights offer after Cathay stake buy
December 23, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' RCBC says cancelling planned stock rights offer after Cathay stake buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC)

* Says cancelling planned stock rights offer of up to 124.34 million common shares after Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd stake buy.

* The two companies on Dec. 17 sealed the deal for Cathay Financial to acquire 20 percent of RCBC for 17.92 billion pesos ($400 million).

* Cathay Financial said it was open to raising its stake in RCBC to as much as 30 percent, soon after it acquired 20 percent of the mid-sized Philippine lender. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1zdGFde) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Karen Lema)

