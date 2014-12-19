FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philippines' RCBC to raise up to $313 mln via high-yield deposit product
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' RCBC to raise up to $313 mln via high-yield deposit product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC)

* Says looking at offering two tranches of long-term negotiable certificates of time deposit (LTNCD) next year

* First 5-7 billion pesos ($111.7-$156.4 million) tranche in March, to be followed by another 5-7 billion pesos offering in May, said RCBC Executive Vice President John Deveras

* RCBC board approved in August up to 20 billion pesos issuance of LTNCD, with 2.1 billion issued to date

* The mid-sized lender, partly owned by Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, expects loan demand from clients undertaking infrastructure and power projects Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.7500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
