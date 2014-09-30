FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' RCBC picks Cathay Life as preferred bidder for 20 pct stake
#Financials
September 30, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' RCBC picks Cathay Life as preferred bidder for 20 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Tuesday its board has selected Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd as the preferred bidder for a proposed acquisition of a 20 percent stake.

The proposed acquisition would involve Cathay Life subscribing to 124.34 million primary shares at 64 pesos per share, RCBC said in a statement.

Cathay Life will also acquire 118.94 million RCBC shares from Hexagon Investments B.V., and 36.72 million RCBC shares from International Finance Corp, also at 64 pesos per share, RCBC said.

Cathay Life is a unit of Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd . (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

