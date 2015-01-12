FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Rizal Bank to offer benchmark-sized dollar notes
January 12, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Rizal Bank to offer benchmark-sized dollar notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Monday it would offer benchmark-sized, dollar unsecured notes through the drawdown off its $1 billion medium-term note programme.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the mid-sized lender said the fixed-rate notes would have a term of five years and one day, with tentative issue date on Jan. 12. (bit.ly/1FJr8dW)

RCBC, partly owned by Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, said it will use the proceeds to finance operations and general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $250 million notes due 2015.

The lender hired Standard Chartered Bank as the sole lead arranger and bookrunner. (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)

