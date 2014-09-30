FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Rizal Bank defers $100 mln stock rights offering
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Rizal Bank defers $100 mln stock rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Medium-sized Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it decided to defer a 4.5-billion peso ($100.38 million) stock rights offering because of a potential private placement by Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd.

“RCBC is in the process of negotiating the transaction documents with Cathay Financial for the proposed transaction,” the lender told the local stock exchange, adding that both sides agreed to negotiate until Dec. 31.

The 1-to-11 stock rights offering, approved by RCBC’s board of directors in July to beef up its capital, will push through in January if Cathay Financial’s buy-in is not finalised by the year-end, the local bank said. (1 US dollar = 44.8300 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.