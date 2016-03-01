Philippines' RCBC doubles funding plan to $2 bln

MANILA, March 1 (Reuters) - Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said on Tuesday it is doubling to $2 billion its planned issue of medium-term notes.

The mid-sized lender told the Philippine Stock Exchange that its board of directors approved the increase in the issue size from $1 billion, but didn't provide any additional information. (bit.ly/1Uv9lwH)

RCBC, partly owned by Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, raised $320 million via bonds in October to support lending for infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)