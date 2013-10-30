German regulator sees no quick decision on RHJ's BHF offer

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German financial regulator Bafin said on Wednesday that it would not reach a decision quickly on a new offer by RHJ International for BHF-Bank, which is owned by Deutsche Bank.

The Bafin statement comes shortly after Kleinwort Benson owner RHJ said it expected regulatory approval for its new offer for BHF “in the coming weeks”.

A Bafin spokesman, however, said that the changed conditions and structure in RHJ’s new proposal meant that it would need to submit to the approval process anew.

“For that reason, no decision is to be expected in the short term,” the Bafin spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Thomas Atkins)