CORRECTED-MOVES-R.J. O'Brien appoints Tony Dalton head of forex unit (July 27)

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Dalton was named head of the entire forex unit, not just for New York; Corrects second paragraph to say Dalton joined BofA in 2000, not 2012)

July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago-based independent futures brokerage R.J. O‘Brien & Associates appointed Tony Dalton as head of foreign exchange division.

Dalton, who joined on Monday at its New York office, has worked at Bank of America from 2000 to 2014.

He has also worked at ABN AMRO and Barclays Bank Plc . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)