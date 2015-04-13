U.S. court allows EU money laundering case vs RJ Reynolds

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday refused to reconsider its April 2014 revival of a European Union lawsuit accusing R.J. Reynolds of running a global money-laundering scheme that involved the smuggling of drugs and cigarettes.

By an 8-5 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York let stand a ruling by a three-judge panel allowing the EU to pursue claims that R.J. Reynolds ran a decade-long scheme involving Colombian and Russian crime syndicates that hurt economies and legitimate marketplaces, and deprived member nations of tax revenue.

R.J. Reynolds is now part of Reynolds American Inc, the 2nd-largest U.S. tobacco company, whose cigarette brands include Camel and Pall Mall. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)