Raiffeisen losses weigh on RLB Upper Austria bank

VIENNA, April 29 (Reuters) - Net profit at Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich fell 78 percent in 2014 to 36.4 million euros ($40 million) as it absorbed hits from the group’s loss-making eastern Europe arm and built provisions for exposure to “bad bank” Heta.

The Raiffeisen bank in the province of Upper Austria passed health checks of big euro zone lenders last year, when it came under direct supervision of the European Central Bank.

It reported on Thursday a group common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.2 percent of risk-weighted assets and an overall capital ratio 14.7 percent, well above regulatory minimums.

With a stake of nearly 15 percent, RLB OOe is the third-biggest shareholder in Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), the unlisted parent of emerging Europe arm Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

RBI skipped a 2014 dividend and is drastically restructuring to conserve capital. RZB said this month it would also not pay a dividend on 2014 results after losing 323 million euros, dragged down by RBI.

Heta Asset Resolution, set up last year to wind down the rump of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, had debt repayments frozen by the FMA market watchdog last month after an audit exposed the vehicle was undercapitalised.