IHS strikes deal to buy Carfax owner R.L. Polk
June 10, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

IHS strikes deal to buy Carfax owner R.L. Polk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - IHS Inc said on Sunday that it struck a deal to buy privately held R.L. Polk & Co, the owner of used-car history provider Carfax and a leading provider of auto industry data.

The company did not disclose a deal value.

R.L. Polk - which has been family-owned for more than 140 years - told Reuters in March that it was exploring its options, including a sale of the company. Industry experts said then that the business could attract bids of about $1 billion.

IHS calls itself a “global information company” and owns businesses including defense publication Jane‘s, energy research firm CERA and economics firm Global Insight.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
