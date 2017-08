Rebecca Martin, co-chief of the Civil Frauds Unit at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, has joined the New York office of McDermott Will & Emery.

Martin, who specialized in healthcare fraud at the U.S. Attorney's office, will handle internal investigations and False Claims Act matters, among others, as a partner in McDermott's Litigation Practice Group.

