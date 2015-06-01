CORRECTED-UCI reinvigorates Spanish RMBS

(Corrects seventh paragraph to clarify UCI’s regulation, state it is able to establish a covered bond programme)

* First public Spanish RMBS since the crisis prices

* New securitisation law allows inclusion of step-up call

By Anil Mayre

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - Union de Creditos Inmobiliarios, a credit institution jointly owned by BNP Paribas and Santander, printed Spain’s first public RMBS for eight years on Friday - and also took advantage of a recent change to Spanish securitisation law to embed a step-up call in the structure.

UCI placed more than 12bn of RMBS from its previous programme between 1994 and 2007, but has sat out of the public market since as it had funding lines from its two shareholders.

But that could all change now, with UCI contemplating more issuance.

“Securitisation is in our DNA, it is a practical and common way of funding for us. When we saw an RMBS deal from the Italian market last summer it opened our eyes,” said Philippe Laporte, chief operating officer of UCI.

UCI’s old trades often included riskier characteristics such as higher LTV loans, which underperformed other portfolios. But this time it used top quality mortgages with lower LTVs and longer seasoning.

“This is a post-crisis, 2.0 Spanish RMBS so we chose the new programme and tried to make this deal as robust and straightforward as possible, with the five-year call option and a turbo amortisation - features never seen before in this jurisdiction - but also a small size as it was a test for the market,” said Laporte.

UCI is regulated and supervised by the Bank of Spain but does not collect deposits. Although it is able to establish a covered bond programme, it is yet to do so as it is unrated, and so securitisation is its more optimised means of funding today.

But analysts do not expect a flurry of RMBS from the big Spanish banks - largely due to the cost.

“For traditional banks, there is little incentive to issue RMBS just for funding when they have the TLTROs, covered bonds and continuing uncertainty about the timing of the ‘high quality securitisation’ definition implementation,” said Agustin Martin, head of European credit research at BBVA.

“I don’t expect a myriad of RMBS issuance from Spanish banks as there are alternatives.”

Underlining that point, Banco Sabadell printed a five-year covered bond deal at mid-swaps plus 12bp on Friday, which compares with the three-month Euribor plus 85bp pricing UCI paid for its 342m 3.95-year Aa2/AA (Moody‘s/S&P) rated transaction. Initial pricing discussions on the deal - through an SPV called FTA RMBS Prado I - came at 80bp-90bp.

ECB EXPECTATIONS The ECB’s ABS purchase programme had raised hopes of increased peripheral issuance - as market players assumed that the ECB purchasing peripheral paper in the secondary market would show issuers it was willing to take on their risk.

But it has bought just 6.3bn of ABS in six months, and traders say peripheral paper has not featured heavily.

“People are losing faith with the ECB in the periphery. They expected more but the ECB has bought minimally,” said Dipesh Mehta, an ABS analyst at Barclays.

“That’s why we haven’t seen peripheral issuance in size.” NEW STEP FOR SPAIN None of this should should detract from the UCI trade, though.

UCI introduced step-up calls to Spain, offering investors more certainty on extension risk than previous formats.

Ramiro Rivera, a partner at law firm Uria Menendez, said Spanish deals were previously structured as pass-throughs with clean-up calls - where deals can be redeemed once their balance drops below a certain amount, typically around 10%.

Local regulations also restricted originators from portfolio repurchase agreements as such structures were thought to impair true sale treatment. However, law 5/2015 facilitates step-ups by allowing securitisation funds to actively manage pools and removes restrictions on repurchase agreements, Rivera said.

Prado I’s average life assumes a 5% payment rate, and the issuer exercising the call option in June 2020. And investors benefit from a turbo function where excess spread is diverted to pay down the Class A notes, and a doubling of coupons if the deal is not called. HIGHER STILL? But bearing in mind this is a new feature on a market reopening deal, Mehta wondered whether the step-up should have been higher.

“From investors’ perspective, they have to be concerned over the risk of non-call, and while a two-times step is common [in other deals] it possibly should have been higher to further incentivise the call in this case, if the transaction could afford it,” said Mehta.

Laporte said, however, that investors were comfortable with a common two-time step as it replicated other jurisdictions, adding that the lender did plan to exercise the call. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)