10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Retailer RNB eyes higher profits after Q4 core earnings rise
October 19, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Retailer RNB eyes higher profits after Q4 core earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer RNB said on Wednesday it saw good prospects for markedly higher profits in the new fiscal year after it posted a rise in fourth quarter core earnings.

* Says sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 3.7 percent

* Says Board of Directors proposes an unchanged dividend of SEK 0.25 per share (0.25)

* Q4 operating income before restructuring costs totaled SEK 16 mln (12)

* Operating income amounted to SEK 6 mln (12)

* "RNB has a good basis for delivering clear improvements in earnings during the 2016/2017 fiscal year compared to present year," RNB CEO Magnus Hakansson said in the report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
