ON THE MOVE-Baird hires branch manager from UBS in Minnesota
October 26, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE-Baird hires branch manager from UBS in Minnesota

Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Robert W. Baird & Co said on Friday it hired a veteran branch manager in Minnesota from UBS Wealth Management Americas.

Karen Heintz joined Baird on Thursday from the St. Paul branch of UBS , where she supervised 24 financial advisers who managed $3.1 billion in client assets.

Heintz, who will manage Baird’s Edina, Minnesota, office, spent eight years at UBS, where she also held roles as a complex manager and financial adviser.

Regulatory records show that earlier in her career she worked at Piper Jaffray & Co and RBC Dain Rauscher, which is now known as RBC Wealth Management.

UBS could not immediately be reached for comment.

Milwaukee-based Baird currently has about 700 advisers across the United States.

