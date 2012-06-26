ON THE MOVE-Baird adds advisers with $460 mln in client assets

June 26 (Reuters) - Robert W. Baird & Co said on Tuesday it added five veteran advisers to the firm’s private wealth management group, expanding its footprint in California, Oregon and Texas.

The advisers, who managed $460 million in client assets at their old firms, came from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities and MML Investors Services.

“We’ve hired a lot of longstanding, wirehouse-type of advisers that are looking for something different,” said Baird’s private wealth chief operating officer Matt Curley in an interview on Tuesday, referring to advisers who have joined the firm from the brokerage units of big banks.

Curley said Baird, which has transitioned 23 new advisers to the firm so far in 2012, has also had a lot of interest from wirehouse brokers who originally started their careers at smaller, regional firms.

“That’s the secret sauce for those financial advisers looking to come back to a firm where they grew up,” he said.

In California, adviser Patty Estopinal joined Baird’s Roseville office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where she managed $175 million in client assets. Estopinal, who had been in the industry for more than two decades, had been with Citigroup’s Smith Barney since 1993 and was with Lehman Brothers and E.F. Hutton prior to that.

In Oregon, advisers Matthew Fields and Tonya Nichols moved to Baird as a team from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage owned by Bank of America. The advisers, based in Portland, managed $170 million in client assets at Merrill.

Also on the move, advisers Jayson Bales and Steve Phillips joined Baird in Texas. Bales, based in Dallas, came from MML Investors Services, while Phillips, based in Fort Worth, came from J.P. Morgan Securities. The advisers managed $115 million in client assets at their old firms.

Baird, which currently has about 700 advisers across the United States, plans to add 65 new advisers by year-end.

“We’re on pace to achieve that for this year,” said Curley, noting that the firm plans to eventually increase its total adviser headcount to around 800 to 850 advisers over the next few years.

So far in 2012, the average production for Baird’s veteran adviser hire is $953,000 in annual revenue generation. Typically, a production of that size would translate to just under $100 million in client assets.