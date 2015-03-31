FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto parts company Robert Bosch GmbH to plead guilty to price fixing and bid rigging in U.S.
March 31, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Auto parts company Robert Bosch GmbH to plead guilty to price fixing and bid rigging in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - German-based auto parts company Robert Bosch GmbH agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of spark plugs and other auto parts, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The company agreed to pay a criminal fine of $57.8 million.

The company’s settlement is the most recent in a long list of auto parts makers - 34 total - who have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty to price fixing of more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts, ball bearings, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech

