Robert Walters sees full-year profit materially ahead of estimates
#Industrials
December 4, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Robert Walters sees full-year profit materially ahead of estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc said its full-year profit would be “materially” ahead of market expectations, helped by strong trading in the first two months of the fourth quarter.

The company had guided profit ahead of expectations in October after posting a 10 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit.

Analysts expect a pretax profit of 14 million pounds and revenue of 647 million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

However, Robert Walters also said on Thursday that it remained cautious of the longer-term outlook due to the current volatility in global market confidence.

The recruiter operates in 24 countries, placing workers in engineering, legal, marketing and banking jobs. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
