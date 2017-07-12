(Adds details, background)
July 12 Recruitment company Robert Walters
expects annual pre-tax profit to beat market
expectations after a strong second-quarter performance from its
international business and also from Britain where other
staffing firms have seen hiring take a hit due to Brexit
uncertainty.
The British company, which places people in finance,
engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said on Wednesday that
second-quarter net fee income from Britain grew 13 percent in
the three months to June to 24.3 million pounds ($31.1 million).
Robert Walters made 28 percent of its overall net fee income
from its domestic market, with the rest coming from its
international business.
In Britain, activity was "strongest" across financial
services, commerce and IT recruitment in London, while the UK
regions also produced good growth with St Albans and Milton
Keynes in southern England the standout performers, the company
said.
Larger rival PageGroup on Tuesday reported a fall
in gross profit from the UK market, saying concern about
political stability following last month's election had
compounded the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote a year ago.
PageGroup said financial services hiring fell 15 percent in
Britain, adding that it had seen a particular reluctance to hire
from multinationals.
Robert Walters reported group net fee income growth of 25
percent to 86.3 million pounds. At constant exchange rates, net
fee income was up 16 percent.
Ahead of the results, analysts had expected pretax profit of
30.08 million pounds for the year to Dec. 31, according to a
company-compiled consensus.
Hays, Britain's largest listed recruitment company,
is due to report results on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7798 pounds)
