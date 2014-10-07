FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recruiter Robert Walters upbeat on full-year profit
October 7, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Recruiter Robert Walters upbeat on full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc said it expected full-year pretax profit to be ahead of expectations, reflecting rising staff demand as economies pick up.

The staffing company, which places workers in engineering, legal, marketing and banking jobs, reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit at 56.8 million pounds ($91.3 million).

London-listed Robert Walters’s shares closed at 302.75 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 233.27 million pounds.

$1 = 0.6223 British pound Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

