Recruiter Robert Walters upbeat on full-year profit

Oct 7 (Reuters) - White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc said it expected full-year pretax profit to be ahead of expectations, reflecting rising staff demand as economies pick up.

The staffing company, which places workers in engineering, legal, marketing and banking jobs, reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit at 56.8 million pounds ($91.3 million).

London-listed Robert Walters’s shares closed at 302.75 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 233.27 million pounds.