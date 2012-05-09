FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Green Mountain's Stiller sells Krispy Kreme stake
May 9, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Green Mountain's Stiller sells Krispy Kreme stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s former chairman Robert Stiller sold his stake in Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc on Monday, a regulatory filing showed.

The sale comes to light a day after Stiller was removed from his position at Green Mountain for selling his shares in the company at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited.

Stiller sold about 8.1 million shares of Krispy Kreme, according to the filing published Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Stiller was removed as Green Mountain chairman for selling his shares to cover margin calls, following a near 50 percent drop in Green Mountain’s stock price since it reported disastrous quarterly results last week.

