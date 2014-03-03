FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recruiter Robert Walters profit boosted by European job market
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Recruiter Robert Walters profit boosted by European job market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - White-collar staffing company Robert Walters Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by a tentative economic recovery in continental Europe and Britain.

Robert Walters, which recruits for a range of industries including engineering, legal, marketing and banking, said the first two months of 2014 had been encouraging and that it would deliver profit in line with current market expectations.

Net fee income, or gross profit - a key performance indicator for recruitment companies - rose to 199.2 million pounds ($333.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 188.4 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 5 percent to 597.7 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.