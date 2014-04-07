FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robert Walters profit rises on overseas hiring demand
April 7, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Robert Walters profit rises on overseas hiring demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc reported a 3 percent rise in first-quarter gross profit on strong hiring demand in international markets, but a strong pound partly hurt the results.

The staffing company, which places workers in engineering, legal, marketing and banking jobs, said on Monday it continued to trade in line with current market expectations.

Gross profit or net fee income - a relevant performance indicator for recruitment companies - rose to 48.1 million pounds ($79.8 million)in the three months ended March 31 from 46.6 million pounds a year earlier.

At constant currency, the recruiter’s gross profit grew 11 percent, helped by buoyancy in markets such as the United States, Brazil, South Africa and Dubai.

London-listed Robert Walters’s shares closed at 334.62 pence on Friday. ($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
