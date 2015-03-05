Thailand's Robinson aims for sales growth of 15 pct in 2015

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Robinson Department Store PCL said on Thursday it aimed for 2015 sales growth of 15 percent and planned to spend 3.3 billion baht ($102 million) to open four more branches in major cities this year.

Robinson, owned by retail conglomerate Central Group, plans to boost the number of its branches to 60 over the next six years from 39 now, to tap demand after the planned formation of a Southeast Asian single market in late 2015, President Alan George Thomson said in a statement. ($1=32.42 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)