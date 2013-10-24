REFILE-Philippines' Robinsons Retail prices IPO near low end of guidance

(Refiles to correct date)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc has priced its initial public offering at 58 pesos, near the lower end of an indicative range, to raise as much as $650 million in the country’s biggest IPO, underwriter UBS said on Thursday.

The pricing comes after the value of its planned listing was cut by at least a fifth because of weak market conditions.

The final price compares to an indicative range of 55 pesos to 66 pesos, down from a previously indicated maximum of 86.64 pesos per share.

The IPO attracted a total of 135 investors mostly in Asia, with the international tranche 4.5 times oversubscribed, said UBS Philippines Managing Director Lauro Baja.