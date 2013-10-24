FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Philippines' Robinsons Retail prices IPO near low end of guidance
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 24, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Philippines' Robinsons Retail prices IPO near low end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct date)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc has priced its initial public offering at 58 pesos, near the lower end of an indicative range, to raise as much as $650 million in the country’s biggest IPO, underwriter UBS said on Thursday.

The pricing comes after the value of its planned listing was cut by at least a fifth because of weak market conditions.

The final price compares to an indicative range of 55 pesos to 66 pesos, down from a previously indicated maximum of 86.64 pesos per share.

The IPO attracted a total of 135 investors mostly in Asia, with the international tranche 4.5 times oversubscribed, said UBS Philippines Managing Director Lauro Baja.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.