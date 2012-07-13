Robinsons Land says in talks with Okada on Philippines casino deal

MANILA, July 13 (Reuters) - Philippine property developer Robinsons Land Corp said on Friday it was in talks with the group of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada on a casino project in Manila.

Robinsons Land, the property development arm of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, said no definitive agreements have yet been reached with Okada.

Okada owns Universal Entertainment, which plans to build a $2 billion casino-resort complex near Manila Bay due to open in 2014.