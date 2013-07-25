FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche to focus on bolt-on buys, CEO says
July 25, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Roche to focus on bolt-on buys, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Roche will continue to focus on bolt-on acquisitions, its Chief Executive Severin Schwan told reporters, declining to comment specifically on whether the company was considering a bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Roche has been seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion, which would mark a shift into treatments for rare diseases.

“As far as our overall innovation strategy is concerned there is no change ... It has always been our strategy to have internal and external innovation,” Schwan told reporters.

“There is no change in our strategy, we will continue to focus on bolt on acquisitions.”

