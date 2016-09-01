FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche immunotherapy extends survival in lung cancer Phase III study
September 1, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Roche immunotherapy extends survival in lung cancer Phase III study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday its cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) had helped people, diagnosed with a specific type of lung cancer, live significantly longer compared with chemotherapy in a Phase III study.

"These results add to the growing body of evidence that supports the role of Tecentriq as a potential new treatment for specific types of advanced non-small cell lung cancer," said Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
