FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agency backs Roche's Avastin for ovarian cancer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 21, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

EU agency backs Roche's Avastin for ovarian cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday European regulators had adopted a positive opinion of its drug Avastin for the treatment for of women with advanced ovarian cancer.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for Avastin - known generically as bevacizumab - in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

Almost 230,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, many of them with advanced disease that returns after initial treatment.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.