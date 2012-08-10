Roche's Avastin boosts survival of brain cancer patients

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said a new study of cancer drug Avastin showed it significantly extended life expectancy of people with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The Phase III AVAglio study met one of its main targets of improving progression-free survival in people with glioblastoma, Roche, the world’s largest maker of cancer drugs, said in a statement on Friday.

“This study showed that people with glioblastoma, a particularly devastating and aggressive cancer without many treatment options, lived significantly longer without their disease worsening when Avastin was added to radiation and temozolomide chemotherapy,” Roche said.