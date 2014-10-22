Roche to invest $3.2 bln to upgrade Basel site

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it would spend 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) to upgrade its Basel headquarters, a vote of confidence in its Swiss base despite ongoing uncertainty over the country’s immigration laws.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs will spend 1.7 billion francs on a new research building for 1,900 employees and will also build a new high-rise office block, which will house 1,700 workers at a cost of 550 million francs.

A further 700 million francs will be spent on upgrading investing building and infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

Roche traces its roots in the Swiss city to 1896, when Fritz Hoffman-La Roche set up the business that bears his name.

But its latest investment comes during a period of uncertainty for Switzerland, as lawmakers grapple with how to implement a February vote that called for restrictions on the number of immigrants from the European Union. (1 US dollar = 0.9486 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)