FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche to invest $3.2 bln to upgrade Basel site
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Roche to invest $3.2 bln to upgrade Basel site

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it would spend 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) to upgrade its Basel headquarters, a vote of confidence in its Swiss base despite ongoing uncertainty over the country’s immigration laws.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs will spend 1.7 billion francs on a new research building for 1,900 employees and will also build a new high-rise office block, which will house 1,700 workers at a cost of 550 million francs.

A further 700 million francs will be spent on upgrading investing building and infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

Roche traces its roots in the Swiss city to 1896, when Fritz Hoffman-La Roche set up the business that bears his name.

But its latest investment comes during a period of uncertainty for Switzerland, as lawmakers grapple with how to implement a February vote that called for restrictions on the number of immigrants from the European Union. (1 US dollar = 0.9486 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.