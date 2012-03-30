FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says development drug helps in breast cancer
March 30, 2012

Roche says development drug helps in breast cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Roche said patients with an aggressive type of breast cancer lived longer after taking an experimental “armed antibody” drug without the disease worsening than patients taking a combination of GlaxoSmithKline drug Tykerb and Roche’s Xeloda.

Though Roche said the Phase III data are not yet mature, the safety of the development drug -- dubbed T-DM1 -- is consistent with previous studies.

Roche said it plans to submit the treatment to European and U.S. authorities for approval this year.

