FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK cost watchdog backs Roche lung drug
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 9, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

UK cost watchdog backs Roche lung drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s health cost watchdog said on Thursday that Roche’s Tarceva cancer pill should be funded by the state as a first-line treatment for patients with lung cancer, after saying in February it needed more information before endorsing it.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which decides if medicines should be paid for on the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), said Tarceva was an effective option for some patients whose tumours have a particular mutation.

The move means Tarceva will be available within the NHS as a first-line treatment alongside AstraZeneca’s Iressa, another drug designed for patients with so-called EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In issuing its final draft guidance endorsing Tarceva for first-line use, NICE said both drugs were very similar and equally effective. Around 11 percent of patients with NSCLC have the specific mutation that the drugs target.

Tarceva, known generically as erlotinib, is already backed by NICE as a second-line treatment for lung cancer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.