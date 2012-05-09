UK cost watchdog backs Roche lung drug

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s health cost watchdog said on Thursday that Roche’s Tarceva cancer pill should be funded by the state as a first-line treatment for patients with lung cancer, after saying in February it needed more information before endorsing it.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which decides if medicines should be paid for on the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), said Tarceva was an effective option for some patients whose tumours have a particular mutation.

The move means Tarceva will be available within the NHS as a first-line treatment alongside AstraZeneca’s Iressa, another drug designed for patients with so-called EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In issuing its final draft guidance endorsing Tarceva for first-line use, NICE said both drugs were very similar and equally effective. Around 11 percent of patients with NSCLC have the specific mutation that the drugs target.

Tarceva, known generically as erlotinib, is already backed by NICE as a second-line treatment for lung cancer.