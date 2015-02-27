FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says EU agency recommends Avastin for cervical cancer
February 27, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Roche says EU agency recommends Avastin for cervical cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Roche said on Friday that European regulators had recommended approval of its drug Avastin in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with an advanced form of cancer of the cervix.

Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was the Basel-based drugmaker’s biggest seller last year with sales of 6.42 billion Swiss francs ($6.76 billion). ($1 = 0.9504 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich Slot; Editing by David Goodman)

