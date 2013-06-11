Roche gets Swiss approval for skin cancer drug

ZURICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has received Swiss approval for Erivedge, the first medicine for people with advanced forms of basal cell carcinoma, the most common skin cancer.

Roche, the world’s largest maker of cancer drugs, said about 10,300 people are diagnosed with carcinoma in Switzerland a year and there are more than two million new cases worldwide.

Erivedge was approved in the United States in January and recommended for approval by European regulators in April. Curis , Roche’s partner, is entitled to certain payments on the drug. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Alice Baghdjian)