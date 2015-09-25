Roche CEO upbeat on growth prospects - FuW paper

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG’s product lineup is so strong that it can grow briskly even if it meets setbacks, the chief executive of the Swiss drugmaker told a newspaper.

“Roche could have six new active pharmaceutical ingredients approved within two years. We never had this before,” Severin Schwan told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Friday.

“Given the latest developments it is not at all the case any more that everything has to succeed in terms of what lies ahead with the pipeline in the near term. If even a part succeeds we are on course for further sustainable sales growth,” he added.

Schwan told Reuters this month that Roche has big ambitions beyond treating cancer, where it is already global market leader, and believes it has a winner in a new multiple sclerosis drug.

In the FuW interview, Schwan played down concerns that drugmakers could face pricing pressure under a new U.S. government after elections next year.

“Pressure will rise on drugs that are less sophisticated. But the United States will still offer an environment that supports and rewards real innovation. Roche is well placed,” he said.